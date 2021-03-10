Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at DA Davidson

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Mohawk Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Shares of MWK opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35. Mohawk Group has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $796.91 million, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. Analysts expect that Mohawk Group will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 62,281 shares of Mohawk Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $1,050,680.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 568,401 shares of company stock valued at $12,309,180 in the last ninety days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. 17.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

