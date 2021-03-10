MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given New $409.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target lifted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $394.00 to $409.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MDB. Barclays lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.57.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $311.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of -71.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.31. MongoDB has a one year low of $93.81 and a one year high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total transaction of $149,764.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.67, for a total transaction of $6,713,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,894,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,674 shares of company stock valued at $55,905,713 in the last three months. 16.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 48,529.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,733,000 after acquiring an additional 22,292,952 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its stake in MongoDB by 13,944.9% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,084,000 after buying an additional 360,503 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,954,000 after buying an additional 554,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in MongoDB by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,340,000 after purchasing an additional 80,958 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.