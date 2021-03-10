Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $242.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will report sales of $242.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $243.20 million and the lowest is $241.80 million. Monolithic Power Systems posted sales of $165.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%.

MPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.00.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $323.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.44, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $130.12 and a one year high of $406.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $372.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 79.05%.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 52,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total value of $19,316,741.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,125,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,450,849.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.00, for a total value of $1,990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 332,847 shares in the company, valued at $132,473,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,937 shares of company stock worth $94,495,817 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

