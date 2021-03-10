Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 1,446.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $672,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,761. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $319,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,025,786.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,747 shares of company stock worth $2,121,489. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $56.39 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The company has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.21%.

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James set a $86.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

