Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PHYS. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

