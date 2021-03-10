Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $743,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $60.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.85, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,345. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

