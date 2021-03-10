Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 225 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,591 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,165,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $915,109,000 after purchasing an additional 371,849 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,811,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,358,000 after purchasing an additional 52,544 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,721,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,963,000 after purchasing an additional 53,969 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 983,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,914 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,314,000 after purchasing an additional 35,352 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

RIO opened at $83.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.70. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $92.85.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 97.63%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

