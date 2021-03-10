Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,525 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $371,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 596,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,840,881.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,035,142 shares of company stock valued at $375,038,743 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $109.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.71. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $129.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PENN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.48.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

