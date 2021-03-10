Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 399 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,195,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,530,572,000 after purchasing an additional 958,866 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $83,597,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,134,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,455,000 after acquiring an additional 363,992 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $31,149,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,366,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,064,000 after acquiring an additional 245,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

NYSE XYL opened at $100.92 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.62 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.78 and a 200-day moving average of $94.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 72.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $584,446.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,183 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,477 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

