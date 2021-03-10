Morgan Stanley Cuts Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Price Target to $45.00

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Perrigo from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.60.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $41.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.02. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -696.88, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

In related news, EVP Richard S. Sorota bought 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $326,665.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,665.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

