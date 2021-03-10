Morgan Stanley Cuts Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target to $32.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHLS. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Shares of SHLS stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.28. 16,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,022. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $44.04.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

