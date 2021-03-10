Morgan Stanley Increases The AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target to $30.00

The AES (NYSE:AES) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AES. TheStreet upgraded The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of The AES stock opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The AES has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.12.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in The AES by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,721,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,949,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701,749 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The AES by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,674,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,852,000 after purchasing an additional 35,748 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in The AES by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,348,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,701,000 after buying an additional 453,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The AES by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,927,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,790,000 after buying an additional 258,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,846,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,889,000 after acquiring an additional 250,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

