Morgan Stanley Lowers Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Price Target to $45.00

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

NASDAQ AY opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. Equities analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

