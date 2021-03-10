Morgan Stanley Lowers TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target to $68.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital upped their price target on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

NASDAQ:TPIC traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.35. The company had a trading volume of 44,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,994. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.62. TPI Composites has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $81.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -65.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TPI Composites will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,664,899.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,094.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $2,572,074.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

