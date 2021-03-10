Morgan Stanley Raises NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Price Target to $70.00

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NanoString Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.86.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $60.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.77 and its 200 day moving average is $56.10.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $103,995.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,028.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $1,808,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,064,897.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,729 shares of company stock worth $2,707,658 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,811,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $10,193,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 207.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 78,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 53,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $6,357,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.