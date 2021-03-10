Morses Club PLC (MCL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on April 9th

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) announced a dividend on Friday, December 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of MCL stock opened at GBX 67.21 ($0.88) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.96. The company has a market capitalization of £89.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 57.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 48.09. Morses Club has a one year low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a one year high of GBX 111 ($1.45).

Get Morses Club alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

In other Morses Club news, insider Paul Smith sold 115,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77), for a total transaction of £67,891.89 ($88,701.19). Also, insider Nigel Knowles acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £9,200 ($12,019.86).

Morses Club Company Profile

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers online lending and e-money current account services. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 85 branches and approximately 1,695 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Morses Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morses Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.