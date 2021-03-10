Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at Raymond James

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MTL. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$13.00 target price (down from C$14.00) on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.06.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

MTL opened at C$11.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.18. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$3.85 and a 12 month high of C$12.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.