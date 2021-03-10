Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,600 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the third quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 19,400 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $488,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 146,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $167,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,708.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,145 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYOV stock opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.67. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.99.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

MYOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.