Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock Position Lifted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,704 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $2,376,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,020 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MYGN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

MYGN opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.33.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $154.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

