MyWish (WISH) Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 10th. In the last seven days, MyWish has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. MyWish has a total market cap of $3.66 million and $30,091.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyWish token can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000693 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MyWish alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00054899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00010277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $428.24 or 0.00773810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00026726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00066055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00030151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003741 BTC.

MyWish Token Profile

MyWish (CRYPTO:WISH) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MyWish is mywish.io. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov.

Buying and Selling MyWish

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.