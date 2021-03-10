Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.67.

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $34.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $624.35 million, a P/E ratio of 81.03 and a beta of 1.36. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $34.80.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $190,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $55,156,853.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,999,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,794,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 810,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,247,000 after acquiring an additional 674,354 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 183.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 507,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 328,253 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,087,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 103.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 341,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 173,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

