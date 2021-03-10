National Bank Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research report issued on Sunday, March 7th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences’ FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.