National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Senior Officer Marc Knuepp Sells 9,988 Shares

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total transaction of C$853,637.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698 shares in the company, valued at C$59,655.48.

TSE:NA traded up C$0.12 on Wednesday, hitting C$86.36. The stock had a trading volume of 899,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,710. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$75.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$71.45. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$38.67 and a 52-week high of C$87.02. The stock has a market cap of C$29.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

NA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$86.10.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.