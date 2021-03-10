Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Stake Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,806 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Navient by 24.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 1,747.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Navient alerts:

Shares of NAVI opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $13.17.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.