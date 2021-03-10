Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.24

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.24 and last traded at $13.16, with a volume of 141233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NAVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Navient by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Navient by 1,747.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Navient by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

