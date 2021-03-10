Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Shares Up 9.6%

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)’s stock price shot up 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.07 and last traded at $20.44. 436,787 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 291,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price objective on Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. The firm has a market cap of $234.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMM. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 695.3% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 114,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

