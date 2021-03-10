Navios Maritime Partners Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,146 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 829% compared to the typical daily volume of 231 put options.

NMM opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83. The company has a market capitalization of $214.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.56. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMM. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 695.3% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 114,044 shares during the period. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

