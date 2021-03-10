Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Navistar International were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,569,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Navistar International by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 154,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Navistar International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Navistar International by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navistar International by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.72.

NAV stock opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.72. Navistar International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navistar International Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $109,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $391,024.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

