NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Position Lessened by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in NCR during the 4th quarter valued at $3,484,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in NCR during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Velanne Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in NCR by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 318,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 21,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NCR by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,382,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,934,000 after acquiring an additional 25,502 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NCR alerts:

Shares of NCR stock opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average is $28.47. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $39.30.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.