NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Tops $5.59

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.59 or 0.00009976 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and $283.63 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 36.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $284.48 or 0.00507610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00069681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00056182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00074803 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.09 or 0.00546163 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00074886 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,061,178 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

