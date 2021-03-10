Needham & Company LLC Trims Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Target Price to $17.00

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist dropped their target price on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.85.

Shares of YEXT opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average is $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.68. Yext has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 79,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $1,582,349.03. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 13,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $232,016.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 841,296 shares of company stock worth $14,848,253 in the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yext by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,120,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,375,000 after acquiring an additional 677,933 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Yext by 0.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,253,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,293,000 after acquiring an additional 73,430 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Yext by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,326,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after acquiring an additional 243,361 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Yext by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,400,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,014,000 after acquiring an additional 218,369 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Yext in the fourth quarter worth $16,538,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

