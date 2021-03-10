Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC) Director Paul Geyer Sells 5,343 Shares of Stock

Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC) (NASDAQ:NVCN) Director Paul Geyer sold 5,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.88, for a total transaction of C$10,025.50.

Paul Geyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Paul Geyer purchased 25,000 shares of Neovasc stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,245.00.

Neovasc Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.49 and a 52-week high of C$6.07.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

