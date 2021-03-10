New Relic Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NEWR)

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,902 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,096% compared to the typical daily volume of 159 put options.

In other news, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $251,474.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,341.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $1,896,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEWR shares. Raymond James cut shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group cut shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on New Relic in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Relic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.76.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $81.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.10 and a 200-day moving average of $63.36.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $166.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.81 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. Analysts predict that New Relic will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

