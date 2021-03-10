New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.56 Million Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 632,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 177,647 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,400,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,838,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,525,000 after purchasing an additional 76,329 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,323,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,916,000 after purchasing an additional 70,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 459,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,601,000 after purchasing an additional 61,208 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $75.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.40. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $75.70.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Lakeland Financial news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 4,500 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $279,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 50,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $2,984,968.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,268,237 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

