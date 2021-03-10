New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.75 Million Stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.79% of UFP Technologies worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 76,557 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 482.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $714,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on UFP Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.64. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $376.32 million, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.92.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

