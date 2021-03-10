New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,915 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the third quarter worth $31,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 557.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 9.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

