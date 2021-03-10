New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New $2.44 Million Investment in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 149,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $24,136,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $658,000.

EBC stock opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.37. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $153.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EBC shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastern Bankshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

