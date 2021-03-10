New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 4,556 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $174,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,466,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 775 shares of company stock worth $30,734 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.48. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $46.34.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LZB. TheStreet raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. La-Z-Boy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

