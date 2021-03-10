New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,966 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,344 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,966 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in KB Home were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KBH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $2,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,984 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364. 5.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $43.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average is $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. KB Home has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $45.59.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. KB Home’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KBH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $41.25 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

