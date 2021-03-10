Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Shares Down 6.3%

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)’s stock price traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.75. 792,871 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 907,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $341.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 3.91.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Newpark Resources by 228.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR)

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

