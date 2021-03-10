Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) to Issue $0.26 Annual Dividend

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2643 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Nexa Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nexa Resources to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.0%.

Shares of NYSE NEXA opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Nexa Resources has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.43 million. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. Analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEXA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.72.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

