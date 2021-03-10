NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.63.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.21. 135,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,349,337. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 25,716 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 299.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 388.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,603 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,571,000 after acquiring an additional 170,258 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 449,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,704,000 after acquiring an additional 336,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

