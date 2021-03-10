NFTLootBox Market Capitalization Achieves $3.49 Million (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. NFTLootBox has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTLootBox token can now be purchased for about $154.37 or 0.00275601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFTLootBox has traded up 73.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.09 or 0.00512541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00070232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00056422 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00074759 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.27 or 0.00553912 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00075174 BTC.

About NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,599 tokens. The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com. NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com.

NFTLootBox Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

