NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $451.54 Million

Brokerages predict that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will post $451.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NICE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $450.30 million and the highest is $453.70 million. NICE posted sales of $411.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NICE.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on NICE from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NICE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at about $705,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 50.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 8.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

NICE opened at $224.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. NICE has a 1 year low of $110.59 and a 1 year high of $288.73.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NICE (NICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.