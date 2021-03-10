Nicola Shaw Acquires 18 Shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) Stock

National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) insider Nicola Shaw purchased 18 shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 817 ($10.67) per share, with a total value of £147.06 ($192.13).

Shares of NG traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 831.60 ($10.86). 5,523,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of £29.51 billion and a PE ratio of 19.89. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of GBX 789.13 ($10.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,054.20 ($13.77). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 850.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 887.46.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.67) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price target on National Grid plc (NG.L) from GBX 1,062 ($13.88) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,005 ($13.13) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on National Grid plc (NG.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,005.07 ($13.13).

National Grid plc (NG.L) Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

