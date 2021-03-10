NuBits (USNBT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,772.00

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. NuBits has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $5,772.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuBits token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NuBits has traded down 43.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NuBits alerts:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000497 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.04 or 0.00137153 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits (USNBT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 tokens. NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling NuBits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.