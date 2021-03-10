Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP Kenneth Rex Query Sells 3,000 Shares

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $196,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,107.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $65.86 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $66.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,026,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,118,401,000 after purchasing an additional 113,241 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $566,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,664,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,282,000 after buying an additional 44,508 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,228,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,953,000 after buying an additional 90,834 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,211,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,630,000 after buying an additional 27,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

