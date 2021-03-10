Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will post $2.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48. Nucor reported earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $6.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nucor.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on NUE. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Shares of NUE stock traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $67.46. 2,041,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,614,718. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.56 and a 200 day moving average of $52.19. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,672 shares of company stock worth $2,590,810. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 81,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 980,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,139,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $1,046,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nucor (NUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.