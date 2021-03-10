Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $76.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.40% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Nucor for the first quarter of 2021 have been going up over the past month. The company is committed to expand its production capabilities and grow its business through strategic acquisitions. Its efforts to boost production capacity through a number of growth projects should drive profitability. Nucor is also seeing strong momentum in the non-residential construction market. Its downstream products unit is benefiting from strength in non-residential construction. The automotive market has also rebounded strongly following the pandemic-driven slump, thanks to a strong recovery in demand. The company remains focused on achieving greater penetration in automotive. Higher steel prices should also drive its margins. Tight supply coupled with rising end-market demand are providing a boost to steel prices.”

NUE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.27.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $65.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nucor has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $66.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Nucor will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $196,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,672 shares of company stock worth $2,590,810. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $566,903,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nucor by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,183,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after acquiring an additional 525,733 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 209.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 544,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 368,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,123,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,749,000 after purchasing an additional 315,210 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

