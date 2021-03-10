NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.14

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.14 and last traded at $19.71, with a volume of 12550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NS. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NuStar Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $386.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.87 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 57.76%.

In other news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $120,120.00. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 1,141.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

